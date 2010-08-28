3 face weapons charges in North Bellport incident

Three men were arrested Friday on weapon possession charges after a gun was displayed in a North Bellport neighborhood and the men tried to flee police by entering an occupied house without permission, Suffolk County police said.

The men were on Bourdois Avenue about 6:10 p.m. Friday when one took out a loaded .380 caliber handgun, waved it at a crowd and threatened to use it on someone who lives on the block, police said.

Greg Jackson, 23, of Patchogue, passed the gun to Jason Moore, 19, of East Patchogue, police said.

Officers responded to the scene, and Jackson and Moore, later joined by Michael Scott, 16, of East Patchogue, fled into a nearby house. The 56-year-old resident of the house tried to stop Scott and Moore from entering, but failed, and Jackson hid behind the house, police said.

The resident ran outside and alerted police that Scott and Moore were inside. Police entered the home and found that Scott had possession of the gun, and Scott and Moore were arrested inside the home. Jackson was arrested outside, police said.

Fifth Squad detectives charged Moore with two counts of weapon possession, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass. Jackson was charged with two counts of weapon possession and Scott was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespass.

All three men were awaiting arraignment.