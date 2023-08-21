56th Fighter Group Restaurant in East Farmingdale, known for WW II memorabilia, being razed for safety

Demolition was underway Monday at the former 56th Fighter Group Restaurant at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, due to "health and safety reasons" officials said.

The restaurant, which was shuttered in 2012, was being torn down, with excavating equipment seen on the property of the airport, operated by the state Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear what future use may be planned at the site of the restaurant, which is on state land. State transportation officials said the building was no longer safe to leave standing.

“The 56th Fighter Group Restaurant building is being removed for health and safety reasons,” DOT spokesman Stephen Canzoneri said in a statement. “The structure, which has sat empty for more than 10 years, was evaluated by the East Farmingdale Fire Department and they emphasized the importance of removing the dilapidated restaurant building.”

Work to clear the property began last week, said Ken Neubeck, president of the Long Island Republic Airport Historical Society.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It pretty much has been abandoned the last 10 years and Republic Airport is growing,” Neubeck said. “It’s a pretty valuable piece of property … It was probably about time.”

Plans to demolish the restaurant and redevelop the property have been in discussion with the town of Babylon since 2017, said town officials, who did not know about the demolition.

The former restaurant operated for nearly 30 years before it closed amid mounting taxes and payments owed to Babylon Town. As of 2012, when it was closed, the restaurant owed nearly $160,000 to the town in payments in lieu of taxes, required to operate a nonaviation business at the airport. The restaurant also owed $12,500 in monthly rent to Republic Airport.

It was previously operated by the California-based Specialty Restaurants Corp. and a former World War II pilot who built a series of aviation and World War II-themed restaurants. Many of the restaurants were built on government property to lower costs.

The 56th Fighter Group was home to lunches among pilots, veterans and hosted retirement celebrations with friends and music, Neubeck said.

The restaurant was full of World War II memorabilia, including helmets, plaques and photos, Neubeck said, which were distributed after the restaurant closed. The historical society is still trying to identify some people in photos to reconnect to their families, he said. Some menus were also salvaged.

“They’re good memories. The food was good and there’s no restaurant on airport grounds,” Neubeck said. “We’re sad of course. It’s just another sign the island is changing. It’s becoming more of a commercial place.”

With Nicholas Spangler