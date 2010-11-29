6th Brentwood school worker alleges discrimination

A sixth Brentwood school worker has filed a federal discrimination complaint against board president George Talley, charging that Talley repeatedly used racial slurs against him in blocking his bids for promotion.

In the latest legal action, Colin Edwards of Bay Shore, a school maintenance worker who is black, contends he was passed over twice for promotion in favor of whites - including one successful applicant who was allegedly less qualified and required additional training to do the job.

According to the lawsuit, Talley used racial epithets in referring to Edwards, once allegedly telling a co-worker that Edwards was "a dumb - - [who] will never be promoted as long as I'm Board President."

Rick Belyea, a Brentwood school spokesman, predicted Monday that the charges against Talley eventually would be proven false. He added that the district believed Edwards "did not deserve promotion," but said he could not provide details on the reasons why. Talley did not return Newsday's calls.

Edwards' lawsuit was filed last Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Central Islip, by the Melville law firm of Archer, Byington, Glennon & Levine.

A separate job-discrimination action was filed earlier this month with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by five other Brentwood school workers, past and present. One of those employees, Frank Scimeca, an assistant plant facilities coordinator, alleges he heard Talley make the statements also described in Edwards' lawsuit.