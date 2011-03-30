6th-grade author is fledgling Audubon

A year after Olivia Bouler became the Audubon Society's fundraising rock star, the 11-year-old is launching her first book. "Olivia's Birds: Saving the Gulf," due out April 2, includes an array of hand-painted watercolors of birds by the Islip native and tips on how to live a green and animal-friendly existence.

"This book is really about why you should make a difference," Olivia said Tuesday. "We're house guests here on Earth and we're really messy. It's time to clean up."

Olivia first gained notoriety last spring when she offered her paintings to people who donated to the National Audubon Society in response to the BP oil spill. To date, she has created more than 500 paintings and raised more than $175,000 for the Audubon Society.

Since then, Olivia, now a sixth-grader at Islip Middle School, has spent several days on Capitol Hill lobbying for environmental reforms. She's also spoken to schoolchildren about her passion for animals.

In September, Olivia began work on "Olivia's Birds" after a literary agent from Sterling Publishing contacted her family.

The book, dedicated to her 7-year-old brother Jackson, features facts about dozens of birds along with Olivia's watercolors. The text comes from her writings and interviews she did with the publisher. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Audubon Society, said Nadine Bouler, Olivia's mother. Some book revenue will also go into a college fund for Olivia, she said.

Olivia plans to unveil her book at Cornell University, where she hopes to one day study ornithology. She'll then go on a book tour that will include stops in Huntington, Los Angeles and New Orleans.

On April 30, the Audubon Society will present her with the 2011 Audubon Award for Art Inspiring Conservation, which honors individuals who use art to communicate the value of nature.

Meanwhile, Olivia said she plans to continue to balance homework, jazz band and saving the world. This summer, Olivia plans to travel to Costa Rica to speak to schoolchildren.

"I'm really hoping people will look at the book and see it's possible -- that the environment is really something we need to care about," she said. "We don't have to wait 20 years, you can start now."