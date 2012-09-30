7 injured in Huntington collision

A church van collided with a sport utility vehicle Saturday night in Huntington, injuring five minors and two adults, an emergency responder said.

Huntington Community First Aid Squad spokeswoman Andrea Golinsky said that the victims, including one in critical condition, were taken to Huntington Hospital.

Which vehicle the victims had been riding in at the time of the accident was not immediately clear. The name of the church was not immediately known.

More than 50 rescue workers from Huntington Community First Aid, Huntington Manor, Greenlawn and Centerport Fire Departments responded to the scene at Park Avenue and East Fifth Street at 10:35 p.m.

Suffolk County Police also responded but had no information on the crash Sunday morning.