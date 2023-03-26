Retired Suffolk court officer who lost his wife to COVID-19 gets surprise 80th birthday party in Manorville

In Victor Tastrom’s 80 years of life he’s worn many hats, including that of a Vietnam veteran, a plumber, a court officer and father, but perhaps one of his most important titles is that of a fighter.

Tastrom, who is known as Vic to his loved ones, lost his wife, Wendy Lyn Berman-Tastrom, in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. While still mourning the death of his life partner, just a little over a year later, he found a lump on his neck that would eventually lead to the discovery of cancer in his larynx and esophagus. He eventually had surgery in 2021 to remove the cancerous sac of fluid and has recovered from the disease.

So, when he stood in front of his family and friends at his surprise 80th birthday party in JC's Restaurant in Manorville on Sunday, the event was just a little sweeter to him.

“I’ve been blessed with getting through everything I had to go through so far, so I’m hoping for that letter from Social Security, signed by the president, that says happy 100th birthday,” Tastrom joked. “I just keep pushing.”

While dealing with the grief and cancer treatment, Tastrom had the support of his daughters by marriage, Rebecca Breitel and Alison Berman. Breitel, of Manorville, and Berman, of Rocky Point, have been a constant in Tastrom’s life since he began dating their mother around 1985.

“The girls were with me the whole time,” he told Newsday.

Daughters Rebecca Breitel (l) and Alison Berman get hugs from their dad as relatives, friends, and former coworkers gathered at the Pine Hills Country Club in Manorville to celebrate Victor Tastrom's 80th birthday with a surprise party, Sunday. Credit: Jeff Bachner

His daughters set up the surprise party and spoke in front of about 50 people, following Tastrom’s grand entrance that included bagpipes.

“Victor Tastrom has made America great since 1943 and he is now 80,” Brietel joked as she delivered a speech. Later she added: “Today we are proud to say Vic sits here cancer free, looking like he’s 62.”

She lauded his commitment to his family, his job, and his love for animals. She also brought her mother’s favorite teddy bear, “Kyle,” and coat, so her mother’ memory could be present.

Brietel also presented Tastrom with a proclamation from Suffolk County Legis. Sarah S. Anker (D-Mount Sinai) for his bravery serving the country as a marine in Vietnam and for working as a court officer in Suffolk for close to 24 years. He retired last year from his post.

Berman followed her sister and spoke about the impact Tastrom had on them since entering their lives when she was 10. He married Berman-Tastrom in 2009 after more than two and a half decades together.

“I see a protector and role model,” Berman said as she fought back tears. “I see a selfless man with love for animals, and always doing something whether it be for someone he knows, a stranger, or himself.”

Family from all over Long Island and the country came to celebrate his birthday. His court officer family was also in attendance. They were with him as he continued to work in Riverhead, while receiving radiation treatments. They also held a drive-by car parade shortly after his wife's passing because COVID-19 did not let the family have a funeral.

"Vic is probably the most loyal and devoted person to every single person in his life," said his former colleague Deb Drzal.

His younger brother, Joe Tastrom, of Syracuse, told Newsday that though these last few years have been difficult, his brother battled through with the support of his daughters.

“He’s the toughest person I’ve ever met,” he said. “You talk about him going to radiation every morning and then going to work every day. If you knew Vic, it wasn’t a surprise.”