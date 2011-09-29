Amityville woman killed in one-car crash

First Squad detectives are investigating a one-car crash Thursday morning that killed an Amityville woman, Suffolk County police said.

Marilyn Hudson, 55, was driving south on Broadway near Louden Avenue in Amityville at about 8 a.m. when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a flower pot, a bus stop sign and then a utility pole, police said.

Hudson was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Hudson's vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives investigating the incident said anyone with information can call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.