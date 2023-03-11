Huntington Town residents warned about antisemitic flyers

Town of Huntington officials are warning residents about antisemitic fliers distributed in the town.

A woman said she woke up Tuesday and found a flyer by a hate group labeling certain members of the federal government as Jewish with an Israeli flag.

The flyer included the address of a website known for antisemitic rhetoric, conspiracy theories and denying the Holocaust.

The woman who received the flyer reported it to Suffolk County police who brought it to the town’s antisemitic task force.

“Huntington has no place for hate and we will stand in solidarity with any individual or group experiencing bias,” according to the statement from the town.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suffolk police said detectives investigated the flyer incident but determined there was no crime committed.