Bayberry Cove Beach closed to swimming

Bayberry Cove Beach in Strongs Neck has been closed to bathing because of elevated bacteria levels, Suffolk County health officials said Monday.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services said in a news release that the beach is closed to swimming because of "the finding of bacterial levels in excess of acceptable criteria."

Suffolk County's bathing beach hotline is 631-852-5822. Residents also can call the department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760, weekdays or visit suffolkcountyny.gov/health and click on "Beach Advisories and Closures" link.