BC student from LI found dead

A Boston College student from Brightwaters has been found dead in his apartment in the Boston suburb of Brighton.

University spokesman Jack Dunn said Michael Racanelli, 20, was found Monday in his Foster Street home.

Police say preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play. A medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Racanelli was a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences at Boston College who, according to the Boston Globe, was a member of the school's club lacrosse team .

He was reportedly recovering from a collarbone injury he suffered last month. Dunn declined to confirm those reports because of privacy laws.

Boston College is offering extended counseling services to all students through University Counseling and Campus Ministry.