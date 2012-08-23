Bicyclist hit by car in East Patchogue
Police are investigating an accident involving a female bicyclist who was hit by a car in East Patchogue.
The bicyclist was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital after the 12:45 p.m. accident on Gazzola Drive at Sills Road. No further information on her condition was immediately available.
The road was closed for an investigation until just before 4:30 p.m., police said.
The Fifth Squad is investigating.
Further details on the accident were not immediately available.