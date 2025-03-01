Bicyclist seriously injured in crash with vehicle in Sound Beach on Friday

A 61-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Sound Beach on Friday evening, according to the Suffolk County police.

James Murrin was riding his bike near the intersection of Echo Avenue and New York Avenue when he struck a car just before 7 p.m. The Sound Beach resident was seriously injured and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a press release.

Newsday could not reach the police for further details on Murrin’s injuries or his current condition.

The car involved was a 2025 Subaru driven by a 61-year-old Sound Beach resident who was traveling south on Echo Avenue when Murrin ran into the vehicle.

The driver was not injured in the crash, but the vehicle was impounded for a safety check, the police said.

Detectives from Suffolk’s Seventh Squad are investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.