Bicyclist struck, killed in N. Lindenhurst

A man riding a bicycle was killed in North Lindenhurst after being struck by a vehicle heading south near North Wellwood Avenue and 4th Street Tuesday night, Suffolk County police said.

Police responded to the scene at 9:25 p.m. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Further details stemming from the incident, including the type of vehicle involved, weren't immediately available.

The driver stayed at the scene until authorities arrived, said police, who added the crash is not believed to be criminal.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, officers said.