Bishop helps bring comatose LI woman home

A Ridge woman's comatose daughter may soon be home from the Virgin Islands after Rep. Tim Bishop's office stepped in to help.

Kelly Breem, 34, was hit by a car while crossing a St. Thomas street on Nov. 14, according to the Virgin Islands Daily News.

The accident left Breem severely injured and in a coma, said Oliver Longwell, a spokesman for Bishop (D-Southampton).

"The trauma that she sustained includes brain injuries and the doctors in St. Thomas said they didn't have the kind of equipment to better diagnose her condition and treat her," he said.

Althea Richardson, Breem's mother, had looked for a way to bring her daughter home to Long Island for treatment when Bishop's office learned of the situation Monday, Longwell said.

By Tuesday, the congressman's office had contacted Angel MedFlight, of Scottsdale, Ariz., an air ambulance company that agreed to fly Breem home for free.

To transport a patient, Angel Med had to be connected with a hospital. Bishop's staff contacted Stony Brook University Medical Center, which agreed to accept and treat Breem, Longwell said.

"We are working out final details of her departure," Longwell said Tuesday night. "We're always happy to do whatever we can for Congressman Bishop's constituents."

He added that officials expected Breem to be brought to Long Island in the coming days.