Blaze consumes Middle Island sports bar

An early morning fire destroyed a popular sports bar in Middle Island Wednesday, police and fire officials said.

The Wellington Bar & Grill on Route 25 was "fully engulfed" when Suffolk County police and volunteer firefighters from the Middle Island Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 4:01 a.m., police said.

The building had been gutted by morning light. Police said arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire, but preliminary indications are it is not suspicious.

No one was injured in the blaze, police said.

Suffolk fire officials said volunteers from Middle Island, Gordon Heights, Yaphank, Rocky Point, Ridge and Miller Place fought the blaze.

Police said westbound Route 25 was closed at the fire scene until 6:42 a.m.