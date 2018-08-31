No bathing at 2 new beaches, algae blooms in 3 more towns, health officials say

Suffolk health officials issued alerts against bathing at two more beaches and new algae blooms in three towns.

Cyanobacteria blooms, commonly known as blue-green algae, have emerged in South Merritts Pond in Riverhead; Wickapogue Pond, Coopers Neck Pond and Little Fresh Pond in Southampton, and Babylon Town Hall Pond, officials said Friday.

Also cyanobacteria blooms have returned to Lake Ronkonkoma and Roth Pond at Stony Brook University, they said. The algae still proliferate at Lake Agawam and Sagg Pond in Southampton, Mill Pond in Watermill, Georgica Pond in East Hampton and Artist Lake in Middle Island, authorities said.

People and pets should not touch these waters, officials said. If they come in contact with the water, they should rinse off with clean water immediately and seek medical attention if they get any of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation; or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties, health officials said.

Blue-green algae are naturally present in lakes and streams in low numbers, but they can become abundant, forming blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red. They may produce floating scums on the surface of the water or may cause the water to take on paint-like appearance.

Suffolk health officials also closed off Centerport Yacht Club Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Huntington because of unsafe levels of bacteria, which can be introduced from a variety of sources, including stormwater runoff, failing septic systems, sewage spill, boats and bathers.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated waters can cause gastrointestinal illnesses and eye, ear, nose and throat infections, according to Dr. James Tomarken, the health commissioner.

Beaches will reopen once testing shows acceptable levels of the bacteria. Health officials said Tanner Park Beach and Lake Ronkonkoma remain closed due to high levels of bacteria.

To report a suspected blue-green algae bloom at a body of water where the county has permitted bathing, contact the health services’ office of ecology at 631-852-5760 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, or by email at scdhsweb@suffolkcountyny.gov.

To report a suspected blue-green algae bloom that is in a body of water without a county permit for bathing, contact the water division at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at 518-402-8179 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, or by email at habsinfo@dec.ny.gov.

For a comprehensive list of affected bodies of water in the state, go to the DEC’s harmful algal bloom notification page at http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html

More information about blue-green algae can be obtained at http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/MarineWaterQualityMonitoring/HarmfulAlgalBlooms/Cyanobacteria.aspx