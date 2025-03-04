Suffolk police investigate body found in waters off Blue Point
Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a person found in Patchogue Bay off Blue Point Tuesday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., the person was found in the water at the end of Blue Point Avenue.
Police did not confirm the person’s identity or provide more information at this time.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
