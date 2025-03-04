Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police investigate body found in waters off Blue Point

Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a man...

Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the water off Blue Point on Tuesday. Credit: Tom Lambui

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a person found in Patchogue Bay off Blue Point Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the person was found in the water at the end of Blue Point Avenue.

Police did not confirm the person’s identity or provide more information at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

