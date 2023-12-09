Woman's body found at demolition site in Port Jefferson Station, police say

A woman’s body was found Friday morning at a demolition site in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County police said.

Police were called to the Lawrence Aviation Industries Inc. site on Sheep Pasture Road just before noon Friday where a person found the woman.

The woman’s body was taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to identify her and determine the cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.