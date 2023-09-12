Adam Jackson is man found dead in woods by passerby in Riverside on Sept. 1, officials say

A man found dead in Riverside woods across from Suffolk County municipal buildings has been identified by police.

Southampton Town police identified the man as Adam Jackson, 39, in a news release Tuesday.

"The cause of death is still under investigation," Southampton police Sgt. Gina Laferrera wrote in an email. "Foul play is still not suspected."

Jackson's body was found Sept. 1 by someone walking in the area who notified authorities, police said.

Jackson’s relatives could not be reached for comment. It was unclear where Jackson lived, and Laferrera did not answer questions about his residence.