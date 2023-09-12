Long IslandSuffolk

Adam Jackson is man found dead in woods by passerby in Riverside on Sept. 1, officials say

Investigators search the woods in Riverside where the body of a...

Investigators search the woods in Riverside where the body of a man was found on Sept. 1. Credit: Tom Lambui

By Nicholas Spanglernicholas.spangler@newsday.com@spanglernewsday

A man found dead in Riverside woods across from Suffolk County municipal buildings has been identified by police. 

Southampton Town police identified the man as Adam Jackson, 39, in a news release Tuesday. 

"The cause of death is still under investigation," Southampton police Sgt. Gina Laferrera wrote in an email. "Foul play is still not suspected."

Jackson's body was found Sept. 1 by someone walking in the area who notified authorities, police said.

Jackson’s relatives could not be reached for comment. It was unclear where Jackson lived, and Laferrera did not answer questions about his residence.

Nicholas Spangler is a general assignment reporter and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LIPA hearing … Child porn arrest … Cider doughnuts  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 28 minutes ago Rodgers out for the season ... Floral Park fire update ... LIPA hearing ... Cider doughnuts

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LIPA hearing … Child porn arrest … Cider doughnuts  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 28 minutes ago Rodgers out for the season ... Floral Park fire update ... LIPA hearing ... Cider doughnuts

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME