Long IslandSuffolk

Male body found in Sunken Meadow State Park

Sunken Meadow State Park, Fort Salonga October 31, 2023

Sunken Meadow State Park, Fort Salonga October 31, 2023 Credit: Rick Kopstein

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Male human remains were found Monday afternoon at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park, according to New York State police and state park police.

Police said they were called to a report of a body found at the park just before 1 p.m.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Identification Unit searched the park. Police were examining the remains and the person has not yet been identified.

Police have not said if the death is criminal in nature, or commented on the condition of the body or any preliminary cause of death.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300. 

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
AG report: Homeownership disparities … LI Votes: Huntington … New BNL collider Credit: Newsday

Swastikas found in East Meadow HS ... AG housing disparities report ... Funds for LI parks ... 'Stranger Things' home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
AG report: Homeownership disparities … LI Votes: Huntington … New BNL collider Credit: Newsday

Swastikas found in East Meadow HS ... AG housing disparities report ... Funds for LI parks ... 'Stranger Things' home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime