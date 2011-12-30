Boil water notice issued in Dix Hills

Dix Hills Water District authorities are chlorinating the water supply and urging residents to boil drinking water after coliform bacteria turned up in two samples this week.

The samples were taken Tuesday and Wednesday during routine tests, but no subsequent tests have yielded the bacteria, said Huntington Town spokesman A.J. Carter.

"These measures are being taken to preserve the health and safety of Dix Hills Water District customers," he said.

The district, with about 8,000 customers, has a "long history of good water," Carter said.

District customers began receiving notices of the boil water notice in the mail Friday.

Officials advise residents to also boil water used in preparing food, making baby formula, washing dishes, making ice or brushing teeth.

In 2007, some bacteria were detected in district water and officials began chlorinating. That program was discontinued in 2009 when tests showed it was no longer necessary.