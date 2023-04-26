Banned books get a readout by staff, student on library steps at Suffolk County Community College 

A banned books public readout brought together Suffolk County Community College faculty, administrators and one student on the library steps at the Selden campus on Wednesday.

For five minutes each of the volunteers read from titles that ranged from beloved children's classics to books that have been part of middle- and high school curriculum for decades.

Fahrenheit 451, The Bluest Eye, 1984 and The Lorax were just some of the books read aloud from the library’s steps.

Susan Wood, librarian for the college's eastern campus and an event organizer, says there is a "tidal wave" of censorship in the United States buoyed by culture wars. She said the aim of the event was education.

"We want people to understand how censorship works and what censorship is not," Wood said. "We want people to hear some of these books, little snippets to see what they think so they can make up their own minds."

The number of books challenged or banned in public schools is the highest it's been in 20 years, since the American Library Association started tracking this, organizers said.

More than 2,500 unique titles were targeted for censorship last year, marking a 38% increase from the 1,858 unique titles targeted in 2021, organizers said.

From 2000 to 2020, a few hundred books were challenged each year, according to library association data, organizers said.

Check back for more on this story.