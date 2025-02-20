Long IslandSuffolk

Thousands lose power after truck hits utility pole

PSEG was making repairs Thursday after a box truck hit a utility pole on the East End, leaving thousands without power. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: Randee Daddona

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME