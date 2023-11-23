Long IslandSuffolk

Annual Brentwood event offers warm meal, good company for those who need it most

This is the fifth year the Thanksgiving meal is being hosted in Brentwood. Leg. Samuel Gonzalez, D-Brentwood, says it's important to him to help give back to his community.
By Tiffany Cusaac-Smith

Marco Gonzalez sat at a table Wednesday in a Brentwood gym during a Thanksgiving meal giveaway, thankful for what he had but missing whom he had lost.

Gonzalez, of Brentwood, said that after the death of his wife last year, he was grateful for the holiday meal that included rice, meat and mashed potatoes, though it’s a change of pace from the large meals at his house when they would host nieces and other loved ones.

Now, he says, the house is not like it used to be when his wife was there.

“You never know how much you miss someone until when they’re not there,” Gonzalez, who also has health issues, said. “And that’s why I came here.”

Gonzalez was among a handful of men, women and children, some of them unhoused, who trickled into the La Espiguita Soccer Academy in Brentwood for a meal. 

County Legis. Samuel Gonzalez, whose office was one of the sponsors of the event, said that while many people are doing well, others are going through difficult times.

“Those moments of having a hot meal and those moments of just coming together and eating all together on a table, you know, brings that joy, no matter how minimal,” he said. “But it’s a joy that we bring back to those that are in need.”

Bay Shore residents Luis Conde and Javier Rivera take in an...

Bay Shore residents Luis Conde and Javier Rivera take in an early Thanksgiving meal at the La Espiguita Soccer Academy in Brentwood on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Food was only part of what was on the menu Wednesday. This was the fifth year of the event, which also serves as a bridge between people and services that might make a difference in their lives.

Ray Tierney, the Suffolk County district attorney, said many people are not aware of the services that prosecutors’ offices can provide, including victim services. They also might not know that their citizenship status is not a prerequisite for the office to help people in need of protection, he said.

Tierney said this event allows those conversations with the community.

“You’re introducing yourselves in the office and you're explaining exactly what it is that we do," he said.

Laurette Mulry, attorney-in-charge at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which was one of the sponsors, said providing a meal and connecting people with services such as those provided by social workers can help divert someone away from the court system.

“Events like this get us out there with the people [and] let them know we’re here to serve,” she said.

Javier Rivera said he heard about the event after someone told him he should stop by.

It meant a free meal and something more for the Bay Shore man. Recently, he said, he was laid off from his job in maintenance after working there for more than three years, though he hopes his employers will bring him back.

Despite the changes, he said he's thankful because he’s not hungry and he gets to be around other people in a warm place.

“[I’m] just being grateful that I’m here,” he said.

With Shari Einhorn

