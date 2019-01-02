Brightwaters proposes parking rules for new businesses

Brightwaters Mayor John Valdini is backing a proposal regulating commercial off-street parking, an initiative he says is overdue and will help village officials be more selective in greenlighting new businesses.

The zoning regulation, which would establish parking requirements for incoming businesses, is the first of its kind in the village, officials said.

“We’re definitely late to the party on this,” Valdini said. “Right now, we have nothing on the books that will stop any business from opening up without proper parking. It’s a major loose end that needs to be buttoned up.”

The proposal, largely based on a similar Town of Islip regulation, would also state how many parking spaces newly built homes and apartments must provide.

A public hearing on the issue is slated for the Jan. 7 village board meeting. Trustees could take up a vote following public comment, officials said.

“We’d like to get it out there to the residents to see what their criticisms are, what their response is,” Village Attorney Charles Casolaro said. "When you have a business district that is vibrant, you have traffic, and traffic causes congestion, and you have to regulate that on a certain level. The village is encouraging a vibrant business district.”

The village’s planning board and planning inspector have long been asking for regulations, Valdini said.

Off-street laws from towns other than Islip were also studied when drafting the Brightwaters’ measure, officials said.

According to the proposal, “All plans for a new building, expansion of an existing building or change of use for an existing building shall include provisions for off-street parking. … Modifications to off-street parking requirements may be granted by the Board of Zoning Appeals upon application and public hearing.”

The proposal also requires single-family homes to have a minimum of two parking spaces. Requirements for businesses vary depending on several factors, such as type and size of the business and how many employees it will have.

The law won't force new businesses to build parking lots, however, they will have to prove they have parking space for patrons and employees. Casolaro said businesses may have to get creative, such as renting spaces from a nearby lot.

Vita Mazza, owner of jewelry store Gemaginations in the Four Corners section of Brightwaters, said she backs the proposed law. Mazza said shoppers now grapple with few spots and 30-minute parking signs.

"The parking situation in the village is very limited. It would make life a lot easier," Mazza said.

In another move regulating traffic, the village board in September voted to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph from 30 mph. Replacing about 50 speed limit signs cost the village about $5,000.