All westbound lanes on LIE at Exit 69 closed due to brush fire
The Long Island Expressway's westbound traffic is shut down at Exit 69 due to a brush fire, according to police and fire officials.
The fire, a quarter mile east of the expressway's interchange with William Floyd Parkway, is burning in the median and encroaching on the road there.
A Suffolk County Fire and Rescue Services spokesman believes the fire will be contained by the units on scene.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
