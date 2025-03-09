The Westhampton brush fire, the largest of the blazes that swept across eastern Suffolk County on Saturday, is fully knocked down, Suffolk County officials said on Sunday.

Efforts are underway to ensure the fire is fully contained, the officials said, which refers to building enough breaks around it to prevent it from reigniting and spreading. Officials had earlier said firefighters had reached full containment.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville), who arrived at the staging area Sunday morning, praised the efforts of the approximately 90 agencies that responded to extinguish the fires.

LaLota said he'll work to secure federal funding if the fire qualifies as a FEMA disaster. In order to do so, there would need to be $37 million in uninsured damages, the representative said.

"Thankfully, we're not at the monetary point where it does qualify," LaLota estimated of the damages. "If we do, Washington ought to be there to help my neighbors."

Earlier, Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine's spokesman Michael Martino confirmed that Suffolk is investigating whether arson is responsible for the brush fires that blackened more than 600 acres.

Ryan Murphy, emergency response administrator for the Town of Southampton, said a task force consisting of the Suffolk County police arson squad along with fire marshals from the county, Southampton and Brookhaven towns is conducting the investigation.

Murphy told Newsday "there’s no conclusive evidence at this point" of arson — no sign that an accelerant was used, for example.

The investigation is "to determine cause and origin, which is something that would happen with any fire," he said.

"I know there are rumors out there," Murphy added, but "we are in standard investigation mode.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the miles of fires on Saturday. One has been released from the hospital, said Lewis Scott, chief of the Westhampton Beach Fire Department.

Two commercial buildings were damaged, Scott said. No residential structures were damaged. One of the businesses is Autogate Systems on Old Riverhead Road. The other building is a chemical company, but the building that was destroyed was not near any chemicals, Scott said.

Scott said all roads that had been closed have reopened.

No evacuations had been ordered as of Sunday morning and Scott said there had been no damage to residential property.

NewsdayTV meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen said wind speeds had decreased from Saturday, "when we had we gusting upwards of 30 and 40 miles per hour, which was very bad for the crews on the ground." He said the winds were around 10 to 20 miles per hour Sunday morning, but were expected to pick up again, possibly reaching 25 mph by the evening.

The winds will be coming from the south, which could bring higher humidity and therefore lower fire risk, according to Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

As for relief from the recent dry spell, Ramsey said, "it looks like a pretty dry forecast until maybe the weekend."

In a Saturday evening interview on CNN, Gov. Kathy Hochul pointed to the devastating January fires in California that killed at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

"All those images of what happened at the Palisades is frontmost in our minds," she said.

Suffolk officials said the first brush fire started in Center Moriches around 1 p.m. Saturday and spread to East Moriches, Eastport and Westhampton.

The Westhampton fire, at 2 miles long and 2½ miles wide, was the largest of the blazes.

The fires burned more than 600 acres in eastern Long Island. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Several aggravating factors helped fuel the conditions.

Long Island saw relatively little snowfall this winter. That, combined with several days of gusty winds, made conditions ripe for brush fires, Newsday meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen said. Although peak brush fire season is still a week away, the U.S. Drought Monitor classified a large portion of Long Island as either "Abnormally Dry" or "Moderate Drought."

The governor said she deployed personnel from multiple state agencies to assist Suffolk County in the response. The state flew an MC-130 to report on the fire and four Black Hawk helicopters supported the fire response, including one that dropped 660 gallon buckets of water on the blaze.

First responders from more than 80 departments, including fire and EMS, were on the scene to quell the fire, according to Romaine. Some fire companies came from Nassau County.

The flames jumped County Road 31 to Gabreski Airport, igniting the trees in that area and engulfing the commercial buildings.

Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore said that she too had declared a state of emergency so that the firefighters had all the resources they need to contain the blaze.

She said that some of the first responders had been around to fight a large wildfire that had scorched the East End in the 1990s.

Firefighters battle the fire in Westhampton on Saturday. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Tanya Layburn, of Hampton Bays, was in Mattituck with her children Randy, 25, and Barbara, 28, when they got a call about a fire Saturday afternoon. She said they drove east toward Westhampton and found themselves dangerously close to the fire near Gabreski Airport before firefighters descended on the scene.

"We almost didn't know if we were gonna get out of there," she said.

The fire brought back memories of the Sunrise Fire of 1995, she said.

"They fought that for days," she said.

Alexon Munson-Catt, 31, of Farmingville, was driving out east with Shelby Baloou, 33, of Farmingville, when they saw plumes of smoke "across a pretty large area" that got heavier as they approached Riverhead.

He said there was a "reddish-hue" to the flames as they were redirected off Sunrise Highway to avoid closures.

Nicolas Morea, 22, of Hampton Bays, said he was in Riverhead when he spotted the smoke and drove south toward Dune Road. He ended up watching first responders arrive near the airport and said he saw fire trucks from as far as Blue Point and Patchogue.

"I assume they got their work cut out for them right now," he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.