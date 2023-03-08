Bullet found in Northport High School hallway 'incapable of being fired,' officials say

An inactive bullet found in a Northport High School hallway forced pupils to temporarily stay put Tuesday as Suffolk police searches uncovered nothing suspicious, officials said, adding police returned to the campus Wednesday.

Suffolk police said the principal reported the bullet at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“The round is not capable of being fired, and no weapons were discovered,” Rob Dennis, principal, and Robert Banzer, superintendent, wrote in the first of three joint notices sent Tuesday to parents. “Nor were any threats received,” they added.

In a second notice, announcing students would let be out as usual, the two assured the community: “Again, all students and staff are safe.”

And in the third notice, they stressed the thoroughness of the searches, saying bathrooms, lockers, common areas and classrooms were examined.

“We placed the building in a hold-in-place out of an abundance of caution, which allowed us to immediately inspect the building for potential concerns,” they wrote. The searches were repeated after the students had been dismissed, they added.

On Wednesday morning, students were restricted to three entrances, and advised all backpacks and bags could be searched by school workers, they said.