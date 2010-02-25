Burned Riverhead school to reopen at new spot Monday

The Riverhead Charter School, damaged by fire, is expected to be back in operation at a new location on Monday.

A lawyer for the school is reviewing the terms of a lease for temporary space. School officials declined to identify the new location until the contract is signed but said it was close to the existing campus.

Principal and executive director Dorothy Porteus will hold meetings Thursday night at the administration building to update parents on the search for a temporary building for the school's 235 students and discuss how the fire affected operations.

The meetings will be at 6 and 7 p.m. The school is at 3685 Middle Country Rd. in Calverton.

The cause of the Tuesday fire, which broke out after school had closed for the day, is still under investigation. Officials said two classrooms were heavily damaged in the 10-classroom modular building used for grades K-3.