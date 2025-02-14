Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Central Islip

A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Central Islip Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.

Around 5:45 p.m., a 2015 Toyota RAV4 was southbound on Connetquot Avenue when it struck a man crossing west between Palermo and Atlantic streets.

The pedestrian, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The 50-year-old driver of the Toyota, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured.

The Toyota was impounded for a safety check. Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.