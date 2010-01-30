Car hits man in wheelchair in Farmingville

A man in a motorized wheelchair was hospitalized after a vehicle hit him in the road in Farmingville, Suffolk County police said.

A department spokesman said that the crash happened Saturday at about 7:28 p.m. at North Ocean Avenue and Horseblock Road. The man was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital, police said.

The spokesman said he did not immediately know more information, including the extent of the man's injuries, information about the vehicle that struck him or whether anyone faced charges in the crash.