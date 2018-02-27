Long IslandSuffolk

Official: Dix Hills woman to hospital with elevated CO levels

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Firefighters responding to an oil burner emergency found high levels of carbon monoxide at a Dix Hills home Tuesday, transporting a woman to Huntington Hospital for treatment, a Dix Hills Fire Department spokesman said.

The identity of the woman transported was not released.

Fire officials said the Dix Hills Fire Department responded to the 8:30 a.m. call with three engines. Ambulances from the Huntington Community First Aid Squad and the Greenlawn Fire Department also responded to the scene on Arbor Lane.

The condition of the patient, who had “elevated carbon monoxide levels,” was not known, the spokesman said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

