Cem Gunes of Holtsville, Taylor Beltramini of Moriches killed in Holtsville crash

Three people — including at least two teenagers — died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Holtsville, Suffolk police said.

Cem Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, was driving north on Nicolls Road at Division Street in a 2009 Infiinity G37 when he crashed into a wooded area at about 9:43 p.m., police said.

Gunes was pronounced dead. His passengers — Taylor Beltramini, 17, of Moriches, and an unidentified male — were also pronounced dead, police said.

The police investigation includes checking the car's safety, and detectives ask anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.