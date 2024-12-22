Central Islip launches hamlet's first history trail, using QR code technology

In the latest push to revitalize its downtown, the Central Islip Civic Council has officially launched the hamlet’s first history trail — a 5.75-mile trek through sites of days past.

The trail, which starts at the 1888 Heines Homestead, highlights 20 significant locations throughout the hamlet using QR codes that connect to both written and audio descriptions of each site’s history.

“We’ve got such beautiful properties and historic properties,” said Nancy Manfredonia, who spearheaded the project. “Why not have a trail that would be something that people could enjoy, [with] a little bit of history on it and information, and they can walk as far as they want?”

The trail was partially funded by the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which granted $10 million in 2018 to Central Islip, one of more than half a dozen Long Island communities selected for the program over the years.

Other project supporters include the Long Island Greenbelt Trail Conference, the Central Islip Historic Preservation Society, the Town of Islip, the Islip Town Historian’s Office, Belmont at Eastview, and Michael Puntillo, managing partner of PX4 Development, among others.

“History, heritage and culture are essential components of a community's identity. They define not just our past, but they also can become a catalyst for future growth, quality of life and revitalization, as we’re witnessing here today with the history trail and Central Islip’s overall vision for its downtown,” said Chris Clapp, director of the South Shore Estuary Reserve, speaking on behalf of New York Secretary of State Walter Mosley at a news event announcing the trail.

He referenced the announcement earlier this month of a completed $13.7 million sewer project in downtown Central Islip that’s intended to spur long-sought development there. Government officials at the time touted the project as “vital” to the hamlet’s success by allowing restaurants and increased density, Newsday has reported.

That project was also partially funded by the state DRI grant, which will additionally boost the construction of multiple mixed-use developments, including one with a public plaza on the site of a former Long Island Rail Road station.

The state initiative has awarded $800 million to 81 communities across the state since 2016.

Nancy Vargas-Johnson, board president of the Central Islip Civic Council, said after the news conference that the group “wanted to really document the great history and the culture here in Central Islip.”

“Central Islip people are doing great things and we just love this community, so we definitely want to shine the light on that,” she said.

The civic group, established in 1966, has championed development and affordable housing in the hamlet over the last decades.

The nonprofit has secured more than $4 million over the past 20 years for the Central Islip community, and facilitated the rehabilitation and construction of dozens of homes for lower-income residents.

The history trail is “more than just a path through our town. It represents an investment in our community’s future,” Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said at the news event.

Randy Schnittger, 78, of Seaford, grew up in Islip Terrace and Central Islip. He said he had no idea that the trail had existed before the history features were announced.

Paul Kosling, 82, of Miller Place, has helped with renovations on the Heines Homestead for decades, including, most recently, installing a metal roof on a school house replica on the property.

“There’s a trail back there. Nobody knows it’s here. It’s nice, there’s a red fox living around here somewhere,” he said, describing the trail that's now updated with signs highlighting the history of Central Islip.

“We’re looking back at our history with this trail and reminding ourselves where we came from,” said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine at the news event.