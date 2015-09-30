Bellport man pleads guilty to murder in fatal Christmas 2013 shooting at Medford auto repair shop

A Bellport man agreed to a sentence of 20 years to life in prison Tuesday in return for his guilty plea to a murder charge in the shooting death of a teenager in a Medford auto repair shop on Christmas morning in 2013.

Cesar Figueroa was not accused of firing the fatal shot, but he admitted in County Court in Riverhead that he was one of three men who went to the Whitestar MTR to rob the shop's owner of money and marijuana.

Taleik Bristel, 19, of Patchogue was among those exchanging Christmas gifts at the shop when he was shot in the back of the head, and then again as he lay on the ground, by Brandon Davis, 20, of Bridgehampton, prosecutors said.

Figueroa, 19 at the time, admitted he shot two people in the back, then shot a woman in the stomach after she fled to an upstairs room. They survived.

A jury later convicted Davis of one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Davis faces a term of life without the possibility of parole at sentencing, scheduled for Tuesday in Riverhead.

In addition to second-degree murder, Figueroa pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault.

Judge Mark Cohen scheduled Figueroa's sentencing for Nov. 9.