After deadly Christmastime crash in Yaphank, 'Jayla's Day' brings joy to sick kids in 7-year-old's memory

Nancy Jones and her family are lifting up the spirits of others enduring hardships during the Christmas season one toy at a time.

Every Christmas, Jones, 57, of Amityville, delivers dozens of toys to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for a grassroots outreach program she calls “Jayla’s Day."

It's something she started after her 7-year-old granddaughter, Jayla, and Jayla's mother, Myshirra High-Cortes, died during the 2017 Christmas season after a car hit them.

Myshirra High-Cortes and her daughter Jayla in an undated photo. Credit: Myshirra High-Cortes

Jayla and her mom, a 31-year-old Brentwood resident, were walking to a Yaphank bus stop while out Christmas shopping two days before the holiday when the tragedy unfolded, Jones told Newsday.

They stepped into the roadway of Horseblock Road near Yaphank Avenue before the fateful impact, Suffolk police said previously.

High-Cortes died that night, Jayla two days later. Police didn't charge the driver with any crimes after an investigation.

Five years later, Gregory Miglino Jr., chief of South Country Ambulance Company, said the call is embedded in his memory.

“The worst calls that a paramedic, a police officer or a fireman can be on are the calls that involve children … especially when it’s so close to the holidays,” he said.

“The fact that she’s doing this and is trying to make someone else’s life better out of the tragedy that she had to endure is fantastic," Miglino added of the grandmother's efforts.

Jones and her family recalled the kindness hospital officials and others showed during their own terrible time, including by giving toys to Jayla’s sister and young cousins.

“It warmed our hearts,” said High-Cortes’ older sister, Myeisha Jones, 40, of Amityville. “Everywhere we looked there was a teddy bear, there was a book, there was something there that we could take back to her sister and the other children.”

Jones remembered that graciousness as she searched for some way to make the next Christmas bearable as her family remained mired in grief. She was especially worried about Jayla’s sister Za’mya, then 10.

“It’s not like a regular day where you can just not talk about it. It’s Christmas Day. People all over the world are celebrating it. You can't get away from it," Jones said. "So I had to figure out a way to get through it. And 'Jayla’s Day' is how we do it.”

To get started, Jones set up a Facebook page and began soliciting toy donations. That first year they filled up a car. The next year, it was two cars.

Then the pandemic hit and Jones and her family couldn't visit the hospital. So instead of toys they gave out thousands of dollars in Amazon gift cards they bought with donated funds.

This year, the toys and the hospital visit will be back and Jones hopes to expand the effort.

Joan Alpers, the hospital's director of Child Life Services, said in an email that Jones' charitable efforts bring joy to pediatric patients during the holidays.

"We are proud to stand by families like hers who give back after the unthinkable, the loss of a child," she added.

As part of the tradition, the Jones family goes out for Christmas breakfast and reminisces about Jayla and her mom after delivering the toys.

High-Cortes, who was a certified nursing assistant, doted on her two daughters and was the life of the party, her family said. She loved soul food and dancing to reggae music.

Jayla was a “girlie girl” who played with Barbie dolls and loved to get dressed up and have her hair done, according to relatives.

Her sister Za’mya, now 14, recently recalled Jayla’s laugh and how she tried to make people smile. She was smart, sassy and fearless, she said.

“We’re remembering my sister in a good way,” Za'Mya said of the charity effort. “Instead of feeling sad on Christmas Day, we’re celebrating it.”

The event has become both a blessing and a needed distraction for the family.

“It gives us something to get our minds off what happened and we know that it’s helping other families,” said Myshirra’s brother, Jasheem Carr, 31.

This year is the first since the crash that the family has put up a Christmas tree. On the 25th they will place a star on top with Jayla’s photo on it.