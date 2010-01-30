Chase bank robbed in Center Moriches

Suffolk County police are looking for a man who walked into a Chase Bank in Center Moriches late Friday afternoon and robbed a teller of an unspecified amount of cash.

Police from the major case investigations unit said the man entered the bank at 366 Main St. at 5:48 p.m., threatening violence if he did not get cash from a bank teller.

The teller complied, giving the man money from a drawer, police said. The man then left and was last seen walking westbound on Main Street.

Police said the robber was in his late 30s to early 40s and was wearing a dark puffy winter jacket, dark camouflage baseball hat, large black sunglasses, blue jeans and ski gloves. He is about 5-feet-9 with a medium build and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-852-6182 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.