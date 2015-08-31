Coast Guard: Search halted for missing paraglider near Robins Island

The Coast Guard called off a search Monday for a missing paraglider near Robins Island in Southold.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman said the search was called off about 2:30 p.m.

Rescue crews had been searching for the unidentified person who was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The Coast Guard was notified by Southampton dispatch about a missing paraglider about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

The station at Shinnecock launched a 25-foot response boat to search for the paraglider, according to the release. The Coast Guard and local agencies searched for more than 16 hours, another news release said.

The Coast Guard station at Cape Cod searched the area with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Among the searchers were the North Sea Fire Department, Southampton Bay constables and the Suffolk County police aviation unit, the Coast Guard said.

Anyone with information can contact the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center at 203-468-4401.

With Gary Dymski