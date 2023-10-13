Dr. Lynn O'Connor NYPD's 1st Black female surgeon, only colorectal surgeon

She comes from a "long line of public servants," so Dr. Lynn M. O'Connor greeted the opportunity to become an NYPD surgeon with enthusiasm — and a sense of purpose. O'Connor, a colorectal surgeon who practices on Long Island and lives in Huntington Station, said, "This is, first of all, a very historic appointment." She is the first Black female police surgeon with the NYPD. On Sept. 25 O'Connor became one of 35 police surgeons with the department, and its only colorectal surgeon. She is chief of colorectal surgery at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre and St. Joseph's Hospital in Bethpage. The NYPD "has a very young force," she said, noting that colorectal cancer has been increasing in younger people. "We've found that colorectal cancer has been increasing steadily in the young population since the 1980s" by about 1% to 2% per year for those ages 20 to 39, she said, and in those 40 to 54 since the 1990s. In addition to a medical degree, she has a master's degree in public health, and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a fellow of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. "We do not know the reasons why. It could be environmental. It could be several risk factors that we may be able to control, such as diet, such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, things of that nature," she said. It is "extremely important" to be able to provide police officers with information about colorectal health and screening programs, in addition to rendering them care. "Screening colonoscopies save lives," she said. Screening should begin for those of "average risk," meaning they have no family history of colon cancer, at age 45, she said. Some signs to look out for are a change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, weight loss, abdominal pain and feeling full early. She advised visiting a primary care physician at the first sign of symptoms. O'Connor, who grew up in Flushing, Queens, said she had treated many police officers from Long Island and New York City over her 17 years of practice. "These uniformed officers are out in the rain, in the snow, all hours of the night, all hours of the day." O'Connor said. "They're patrolling. They may not be able to have the healthiest diet. They may not be able to take care of themselves in a way that they normally should." She said her duties involved treating officers and making sure they are fit for duty. "If they are hurt in the line of duty, coordinating their care [and their] adherence to medication." She will be seeing officers in one of the department's district offices in LeFrak City, Queens, as well as at her own practice offices in Rockville Centre and Huntington, she said. "So, if they need a colonoscopy, if they need surgery, any issues that they may have, we see them and take care of them here. And we also take care of their families." O'Connor notes the NYPD has police surgeons in other specialties, such as cardiologists, orthopedists and internists, and she was pleased to be the one adding colorectal health care to the mix. O'Connor, a mother of 23-year-old Danielle Harris, viewed her appointment not only as personally significant, but also an opportunity for the public to see an African American in a prominent role, saying only 5.7% of the physicians in the country are African American. "It's extremely significant to me personally because I come from a long line of public servants," O'Connor said, citing judges, elected officials, police officers, probation officers and corrections officers in her family. "And It's really significant to be able to give back, especially to a lot of people who do as much work as they do for the public to keep us safe," she said of police officers. "It's also significant," O'Connor said, "because you don't have a lot of African American physicians that are in positions that the world can see. I always tell people 'You can't be it if you can't see it.' So being able for boys and girls and young women to see these positions, and see what you can do with hard work and perseverance" was important. And she embraces being a role model. "There were people who paved the road for me," O'Connor said. "I stand on the shoulders of so many giants in and out of medicine. Both in my family, in the community. So it's our duty to teach … to be able to help."

