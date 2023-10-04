Officials: Man dies in Commack house fire, his mother, 3 others escape

Suffolk police found a man's badly burned body Tuesday night in an upstairs apartment of a Commack home after a fire from which the victim's mother and three others escaped, authorities said early Wednesday.

Police identified the man as Jean Laurent, 40, described in a news release as a resident of the home. Laurent's mother, Bertha Glaude, 67, got out of the upstairs apartment before police arrived and was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, the release said. Three occupants of the downstairs portion of the home also escaped.

Officers arrived at 6:44 p.m. to the Spinner Lane residence and were told by a woman at the scene that someone was trapped inside the burning apartment, said Commack Fire Chief John Barry.

Firefighters were also on scene and could see the flames burning through windows on both sides as they battled the blaze, he said. The man was found amid what Barry described as hoarder-like conditions. Police said the officer who found Laurent couldn't get him out.

"A Second Precinct patrol officer … entered the house where Jean Laurent was still upstairs," the Suffolk Police news release said. "The officer was unable to remove Laurent from the residence."

Eventually, first responders removed Laurent and a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release.

The three downstairs residents who escaped were identified as Bruce Alber, 58, Bruce Alber II, 40, and Nicholas Alber, 34, who was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital. The Second Precinct officer was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to Barry.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being led by Suffolk Police detectives with the arson and homicide squads.