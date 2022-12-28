Copiague house fire injures a resident, several firefighters and a dog

A late-night house fire in Copiague left a resident, several firefighters and a dog with minor injuries Tuesday, a Town of Babylon spokesman said.

The fire, at a Surf Road home, was reported in a 911 call at 10:40 p.m., Suffolk County fire officials said. Firefighters from Copiague, Lindenhurst, North Lindenhurst and Amityville were dispatched.

Video of the blaze shows flames shooting from several second-story windows as responders douse the home with water and make entry.

Town spokesman Ryan Bonner said officials confirmed at least one resident sustained "minor burns to their hands and chest" and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear how many firefighters sustained minor injuries, but Bonner said all were treated at the scene and did not require any hospital transport.

Bonner said there were several pets inside the home at the time of the blaze. He said one dog was transported to a local veterinary hospital for treatment of burns.

Additional details were not immediately available Wednesday. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the town fire marshal.

With Joan Gralla