Copiague pedestrian struck by car, killed while crossing Great Neck Road

Suffolk County police investigate the scene of the fatality in Copiague on Sunday.  Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 61-year-old man was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a car as he crossed Great Neck Road in Copiague, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the victim was crossing westbound, about 75 feet north of Oak Street, when he was struck by a southbound 2020 Toyota Corolla at about 8 p.m. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, were police said he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was not injured. He has not been charged.

The car was impounded for a safety check, and First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 631-854-8152.

