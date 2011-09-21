Cops: 2 charged in stun gun home invasion

A Mastic Beach woman and a Shirley man were arrested Wednesday after, police said, they pulled off an early morning home invasion in which the woman used a stun gun to repeatedly shock a resident.

The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, Suffolk police said in a news release.

The man and woman knocked on the door "and when the resident unlocked the door, the two forced open the door and entered the residence," police said.

The woman "engaged the resident in a physical confrontation, and shocked the resident with the stun gun several times," police said. "The resident attempted to flee from the home and in the process struggled with the man, who had taken a bag from the home. The suspects then fled in a vehicle with the bag."

Police did not say what was in the bag.

The female resident provided police with a description of the suspects and identified the man "by his first name as well as a nickname."

"Police Officer Thomas Daley believed he was familiar with the male suspect and responded to a recent address for the man on Emerson Road in Shirley, where both the man and woman were arrested," police said.

Jose Hernandez, 20, of 10 Emerson Rd., and Desiree Lennon, 36, of 282 Forest Rd. W., were each charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree robbery. Lennon also was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.