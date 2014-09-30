Cops: Arrest in Bridgehampton home invasion

An Amityville man faces burglary, assault and robbery charges in an August home invasion in which he pistol whipped one of the occupants, sending the victim to the hospital, Southampton Town police said Tuesday.

Keriam Beauford, 27, forced his way into a Bridgehampton home shortly before 11:25 a.m. Aug. 12 and demanded money and drugs from the residents, police said. He attacked a resident before getting away with a PlayStation 4, X-Box One, an iPad, and some marijuana, police said.

A hunt for the suspect was mounted by Southampton Town and Sag Harbor Village police and a canine unit from the Suffolk sheriff's office, Southampton police said. The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.

On Thursday, Southampton Town detectives, aided by the U.S. Marshals Service's New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, found the suspect in Nassau, police said.

Beauford was arraigned Friday on first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held without bail. His next court date is Oct. 20.

Other details were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.