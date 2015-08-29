Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Bay Shore man hit, killed while crossing Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst

Suffolk County police at the scene after a Bay Shore man was fatally struck by a car while crossing eastbound Sunrise Highway between New Highway and Straight Path in Lindenhurst about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. Credit: Paul Mazza

A Bay Shore resident was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst Friday night, Suffolk police said.

Choc Domingo, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County medical examiner's office, police said.

The driver, George Banos, 53, of Lindenhurst, was uninjured.

Banos was driving a 2000 Saturn eastbound on Sunrise Highway between New Highway and Straight Path when his vehicle struck Domingo about 9:30 p.m., police said. No charges have been filed.

The investigation is continuing. First Squad detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 631-854-8152 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).

