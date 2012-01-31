Cops: Driver's license suspended 24 times

A driver was stopped for making an unsafe lane change early Tuesday in Southampton was arrested after it was discovered he did not have a valid license -- and that his license had been suspended 24 times, police said.

Raul Roldan, 32, of Queens, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Southampton Town Justice Court.

Southampton Town police said Roldan was stopped on County Road 39 at 12:50 a.m. after an officer saw him make "an unsafe lane change."

An investigation found that Roldan not only had a suspended license, but that his license had been suspended two dozen times for failure to pay fines and for failure to answer summonses, police said.