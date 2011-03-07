Cops: Drunken driver going 140 mph

A Smithtown woman was stopped for driving 140 mph on the northbound Sagtikos Parkway and charged with drunken driving, State Police said.

The incident came two days after authorities charged a pair of street racers with zooming at the same speed on the Long Island Expressway before crashing nearby.

Linda Camps, 54, of Meadow Road, was stopped just north of the Southern State Parkway on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. after she drove her Cadillac 85 mph over the 55-mph speed limit, police said. The troopers said they "noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Camp failed a field-sobriety test, and her breath sample showed a 0.16 percent blood-alcohol content - double the limit of 0.08 percent, police said.

Police said a trooper first spotted the white Cadillac on the eastbound Southern State and chased Camps onto the Sagtikos, where he and two other troopers finally managed to stop her.

Camps was charged with driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations, police said. Arraignment details were unavailable Monday, police said.

The case occurred two days after two street-racing drivers were clocked in excess of 140 mph on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department.

The drivers exited the westbound expressway at Exit 58 in Islandia, a sheriff's spokesman said, and one crashed into a gas station's pump. The other driver struck a fence outside a restaurant. Both men face several charges but were not accused of being drunk.