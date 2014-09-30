East Patchogue man arrested in sex abuse of girl, 4, say cops
An East Patchogue man was arrested after he sexually abused a 4-year-old girl, Suffolk police said Tuesday.
Guillermo Cando, 33, of Norton Street, was charged with first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
Detectives from the special victims section said the abuse happened at a Norton Street home.
A police spokeswoman said the victim is not a relative but declined to release other details.
The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday and Cando was arrested about 12 hours later, according to online court records.