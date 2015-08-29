Cops: 11 arrested, car seized at sobriety checkpoint in Smithtown

Eleven people were arrested and a car was seized at an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Smithtown, Suffolk police said.

The police department's Highway Patrol Bureau conducted the checkpoint from Friday at 11:37 p.m. to Saturday at 3:20 a.m. at 575 Smithtown Bypass (Route 347), police said.

A total of 988 vehicles went through the checkpoint, police said.

The operation was conducted "particularly as a prelude" to the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, police said in a news release.

Police said the following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:

* Rachel Hartman, 23, of 13 Dixie Lane, Centereach

* Jorge Reina, 54, of 144-30 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing

* Brian McMahon, 32, of 36 Cambon Place, Nesconset

* Patrick Kotowicz, 25, of 134 Lawrence Ave., Hauppauge

* Russell Figueroa, 58, of 14 Cedar Hill Terrace, Miller Place

* Orrie Wolfer, 21, of 10 Greenwich Rd., Smithtown

* Odys Kurek, 45, of 8 Quenzer St., Nesconset

* Nakia Brantley, 22, of 30 Burchell Blvd., Bay Shore

* Peter Evans, 22, of 10 Saxon Court, Smithtown

* Dennis Sposato, 39, of 42 Marie St., Lindenhurst

* Frederick Panciroli, 18, of 53 Clifford Blvd., Hauppauge, was arrested on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.

All are scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.