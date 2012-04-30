Cops: Hate crime unit eyes Holbrook vandalism

Swastikas, the word "spy" and other graffiti were spray-painted on a residential fence in Holbrook; the graffiti is being treated as a hate crime, Suffolk police said Monday.

The red graffiti marred several panels of the white fence at 50 Avenue B, police said. The fence faces the north service road of the Long Island Expressway, police said.

The Suffolk police hate crimes unit was alerted after the resident called about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said. Detectives believe the spray painting, considered fourth-degree criminal mischief, occurred some time between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 631-852-6323 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.